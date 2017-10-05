Mullally reveals Sheeran record deal call

Video

Soul singer Mullally has revealed how he received a surprise phone call from Ed Sheeran ahead of signing a record deal.

The 21-year-old, from Belton, near Great Yarmouth, said he did not believe it was Sheeran on the other end of the line and gave him a "load of hassle".

Mullally, whose full name is Connor Mullally-Knight, was picked up by BBC Introducing three years ago. He signed a major record deal with label Atlantic Records UK - the same as Sheeran - earlier this year.