Mullally reveals Sheeran record deal call
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Mullally reveals surprise Ed Sheeran call ahead of record deal

Soul singer Mullally has revealed how he received a surprise phone call from Ed Sheeran ahead of signing a record deal.

The 21-year-old, from Belton, near Great Yarmouth, said he did not believe it was Sheeran on the other end of the line and gave him a "load of hassle".

Mullally, whose full name is Connor Mullally-Knight, was picked up by BBC Introducing three years ago. He signed a major record deal with label Atlantic Records UK - the same as Sheeran - earlier this year.

  • 05 Oct 2017
  • From the section Norfolk
Go to next video: Ed Sheeran