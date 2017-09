Video

A bus driver filmed brawling with a passenger at a city centre bus stop has been sentenced.

Paul Roberts, 44, from Walpole St Andrew, Wisbech, was found guilty of assault and given an 18-month conditional discharge.

The passenger, Kane Allen, 20, of Mariners Lane, Norwich, pleaded guilty to threatening and abusive behaviour with intent to provoke a response over the incident in Norwich, in May.