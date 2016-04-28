Video

Greater Anglia Trains is buying more than 1,000 carriages to entirely replace its old fleet from 2019.

Some of the existing stock is 40 years old and the company said this should improve the reliability of its services.

The National Rail Passenger Survey found Greater Anglia's satisfaction rating was 83% but only 29% of passengers were happy with its on board wi-fi and 40% were satisfied with power socket availability.