Size 10 beauty queen: 'Why I handed back my crown'

Video

Zoiey Smale, a size 10, says organisers of Miss United Continents UK told her to lose weight before competing in the international round of the competition.

Responding to media, competition organisers said "gentle advice was given for a diet plan and this was not compulsory".

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.