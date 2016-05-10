Hundreds turn out to see steam train trip to Great Yarmouth
Hundreds of people turned out to see a steam train tour through the East of England.
The Tornado was completed in 2008 and is a replica of a Peppercorn A1 locomotive from the late-1940s.
About 400 daytrippers made the journey from London King’s Cross - through Stevenage, Ely, Cambridge and the Norfolk Broads.
The trip ended in Great Yarmouth, in Norfolk, where the train was met by an awaiting crowd.
-
29 Aug 2017
- From the section Norfolk