Shetland pony helps Norfolk people living with dementia

A Shetland pony is making a difference to people living with dementia by visiting support groups and care homes.

Jack, who was rehomed by Ali Champion when he was a foal, spends time with patients and their carers across Norfolk.

"A lot of the nurses have tears in their eyes when they get no response from their patients and suddenly Jack makes them smile," said Ms Champion.

He's also been signed up by the East of England Co-op to promote dementia awareness through its Small Things, Big Difference campaign.