Federal Cedar: UK barley shipped to southern Spain
A ship that can carry more than 10% of the UK's predicted barley harvest is set to leave British shores.
The Federal Cedar is due to carry the crop, grown in the East of England, to help farmers in southern Europe struggling with drought conditions.
It will be turned into animal feed, grain trader Gleadell Agriculture said.
The ship is due to set sail from Great Yarmouth, in Norfolk, to southern Spain.
08 Aug 2017
