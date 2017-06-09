General election 2017: Tory aides involved in scuffle

Video

Aides for the Conservative candidate James Wild were involved in a scuffle as emotions ran high on election night.

Mr Wild had hoped to beat Liberal Democrat incumbent Norman Lamb to one of the most keenly contested seats of the election, but he lost by about 3,500 votes.

A BBC reporter tried to speak to Mr Wild as he left the count but was ignored.

Aides pushed a cameraman out of the way as they exited the venue.

Mr Wild has been contacted for a comment.