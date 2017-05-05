Video

It was "pure chance" that three men were not killed by when they were driven at by Darren Blackmore.

A motorist who drove into a group of friends - throwing one man up into the air and leaving him with a broken pelvis - has been jailed for 10 years.

It was only "pure chance all three were not killed" during the hit-and-run in a car park in North Walsham, Norfolk, last year, the judge said earlier.

Darren Blackmore, 44, admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Norwich Crown Court heard he was high on drugs and talking on the phone at the time of the crash, filmed on CCTV.