Video

A bus driver has been suspended as police investigate footage of a city centre clash.

A bus driver has been suspended after a footage of a fight in a city centre emerged on social media.

Norfolk Police are investigating after they were called out at about 16:00 BST on Wednesday.

The video, posted on Twitter, shows what appears to be the driver of a bus and another man trading blows on Prince of Wales Road at the junction with Upper King Street, in Norwich.

The bus driver gets back on his vehicle and the other man walks away. No arrests have been made.

For more on this and other stories, visit BBC Local Live: Norfolk

Stagecoach said it was assisting the police with their inquiries.

No arrests have been made.