Liverpool fans frustration at travel chaos
Video

Liverpool fans in Kiev speak of the frustration over travel and tickets

Liverpool supporters in Kiev have spoken of their frustration that fellow fans have been stranded at home after flights were cancelled.

Flights were scrapped when landing slots at the city's Boryspil Airport could not be found - leaving up to 1,000 fans stranded at home.

Tour operator Worldchoice Sports cancelled three flights on Thursday but has since secured one flight for a three-night stay.

  • 25 May 2018