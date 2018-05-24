Armed robber in drag holds up sex shop

Video

A man who robbed a sex shop in Liverpool at gunpoint while wearing make-up, a wig, and a bright red dress has been jailed for five-and-a-half years.

Graham Perryman, 50, threatened staff at Nice 'n' Naughty in Liverpool with a handgun before escaping with cash.

He was arrested after police issued CCTV footage of the raid, which happened in August 2016.

At Liverpool Crown Court, Perryman, of Jacob Street, Toxteth admitted robbery and possession of an imitation firearm.