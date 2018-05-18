Toxteth riots photographer puts work on show.

Media player
A man whose arrest sparked the Toxteth riots puts photographs on show
A man whose arrest sparked the 1981 Toxteth riots before he became a photographer is putting his lifetime's work on show.
Leroy Cooper said he has spent 37 years taking thousands of images of Toxteth charting its social history since it was devastated by riots.
A Secret Life of Liverpool runs until 31 May at the city's Unity Theatre.
18 May 2018
