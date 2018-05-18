Media player
Rhino's birth captured on CCTV at Chester Zoo
Asha the rhino gave birth following a 20-minute labour and 16-month pregnancy.
The male calf is a rare greater one-horned rhino and weighed more than nine stone (60 kg).
18 May 2018
