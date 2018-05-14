Well-wishers line Alfie funeral route

Video

Crowds of well-wishers have lined the streets in Liverpool to pay their respects to Alfie Evans who was at the centre of a High Court battle over his care.

Several hundred mourners and supporters of the 23-month-old, from Bootle, Merseyside, gathered outside Everton's Goodison Park stadium as the procession passed following a private funeral service.

