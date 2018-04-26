Is this Britain's kindest boy?

Media player
St Helens boy, 12, gives birthday money to charity
A St Helens boy who gives half his birthday money to charity every year is hoping to inspire others.
Anthony, 12, has donated to Banardo's, the RSPCA and Cancer Research UK.
His parents said he is "such a lovely young man who always thinks of others".
26 Apr 2018
