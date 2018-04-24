Media player
Everton fan, 14, gets virtual mascot experience
Evertonian Jack has just made Premier League history.
The 14-year-old, who has multiple health conditions and limited mobility, has acted as a "remote" mascot for his favourite club with the aid of a robot.
The robot was carried onto the pitch by Everton captain Phil Jagielka and has a camera, microphone and speaker linked with Jack's tablet, so that he could enjoy the match day experience.
