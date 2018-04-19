Video

The father of terminally ill Merseyside toddler Alfie Evans has again said he wants to take his son to Rome.

Tom Evans spoke to reporters and supporters at Manchester Airport after flying back to the UK from the Vatican, where he had a private audience with the Pope on Wednesday.

Alfie, who is 23 months old, is being cared for at Alder Hey hospital on Merseyside.

Doctors there want to withdraw life support, something his family have been fighting through the courts.