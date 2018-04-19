Flying lessons for injured veterans

Media player
Flying lessons for injured military veterans
A charity set up by a former Royal Marine has organised flying lessons for injured ex-service personnel.
Blesma, The Limbless Veterans encourages its members to arrange their own rehabilitation activities.
A group has just taken to the skies from Liverpool Airport.
19 Apr 2018
