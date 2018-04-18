Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Alfie Evans: Father meets Pope Francis at the Vatican
The father of terminally ill toddler Alfie Evans has met the Pope at the Vatican.
Tom Evans flew to Rome and spoke to Pope Francis before his general audience where he highlighted Alfie's plight and asked the crowd to pray for him.
Video courtesy of Centro Televisivo
-
18 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-merseyside-43810754/alfie-evans-father-meets-pope-francis-at-the-vaticanRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window