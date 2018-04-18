Alfie Evans' father meets the Pope
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Alfie Evans: Father meets Pope Francis at the Vatican

The father of terminally ill toddler Alfie Evans has met the Pope at the Vatican.

Tom Evans flew to Rome and spoke to Pope Francis before his general audience where he highlighted Alfie's plight and asked the crowd to pray for him.

Video courtesy of Centro Televisivo

  • 18 Apr 2018