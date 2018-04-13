Protesters gather at Alfie Evans hospital

Video

Hundreds of people staged a protest outside a hospital in Merseyside where a terminally-ill toddler is being cared for.

A date to switch off the life support for Alfie Evans has been set by a High Court judge following a legal battle.

Merseyside Police said the "large" and "peaceful" protest in Liverpool on Thursday night "did cause significant traffic disruption and inconvenience for other people trying to access the hospital".