Meet 16-year-old author Will
16-year-old Will writes a book for children with autism

Will, who is 16 and has autism, struggled to find books that related to him when he was younger.

He's now teamed up with children's author Jude Lennon to create his own book, Hal and the End Street.

Will, who lives in Wirral, says he thinks its important for children with autism to have a mascot, while his mother Jane says the book her to understand him more.

