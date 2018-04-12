Media player
The dog that sniffs out water leaks
Snipe is said to be the UK's first water leak sniffer dog.
He works for United Utilities, mainly in rural areas where leaks cannot be seen but can be sniffed out because of the chlorine in the water.
12 Apr 2018
