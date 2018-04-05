Celebrating 30 years of Tate Liverpool
To mark Tate Liverpool's 30th anniversary - and his retirement after 30 years - art handling manager Ken Simons has been allowed to curate his own exhibition featuring 30 of his favourite works from the Tate collection.

  • 05 Apr 2018
