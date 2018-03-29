Video

A puppy called Ringo Starr which got stuck in a TV cabinet has been rescued by the RSPCA, with the help of vegetable oil.

The eight-week-old miniature Yorkshire terrier's cries awoke his owner Verity O'Neill in Birkenhead on Tuesday,

Its head was poking out from a small hole in her wooden TV unit before being rescued by RSPCA inspector Anthony Joynes.