Liverpool says goodbye to Sir Ken Dodd
Hundreds of people lined the streets of Liverpool to pay their respects to Sir Ken Dodd.

Sir Ken died aged 90 earlier this month.

The ceremony, held at Liverpool's Anglican Cathedral, included tributes from famous faces such as Jimmy Tarbuck and Stephanie Cole.

  • 28 Mar 2018