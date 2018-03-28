'A tremendous amount of flowers and messages'
Ken Dodd 'had a tremendous empathy with people'

Sir Ken Dodd's widow said the late comedian "gave love and happiness".

Ahead of his funeral, Lady Anne Dodd said the family had received tributes from "every level of society".

Sir Ken's funeral will take place at Liverpool's Anglican Cathedral later and fans have been asked to line the city's streets to pay their respects.

