Hundreds of people held a minute's silence in Warrington to mark the 25th anniversary of an IRA bombing that killed two young boys.

Johnathan Ball, three, and Tim Parry, 12, died and 54 others were hurt when two bombs hidden inside litter bins exploded on 20 March 1993.

The Princess Royal was amongst those observing the silence at 12:27 GMT on Tuesday, the exact time the bombs went off.