Warrington IRA bomb 25th anniversary marked
Johnathan Ball, three, and Tim Parry, 12, died and 54 others were hurt when two bombs hidden in litter bins went off in Bridge Street, Warrington, on 20 March 1993.
The Provisional IRA issued a statement the day after the bombing, acknowledging its involvement.
20 Mar 2018
