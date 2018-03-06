Media player
Milk in glass bottles making a comeback on Merseyside
As consumers become more aware of the plastic pollution problem thanks to programmes like Planet Earth II, demand for milk in glass bottles rather than plastic containers has surged.
Mortons Dairy on Merseyside says it has seen a 300% increase in orders recently.
06 Mar 2018
