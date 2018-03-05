Muddy lessons at outdoor pre-school

Video

Children at Merseyside's only fully outdoor pre-school are being taught in the open air.

Liverpool Hope University is assessing whether children benefit educationally, physically and socially from spending all of their time outdoors at Nature to Nurture in Croxteth Park.

You can see this story in full on BBC Inside Out North West at 19:30 GMT on BBC One on Monday 5 March, or via iPlayer for 30 days afterwards.