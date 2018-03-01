Media player
Memorial to Wallasey WW2 Spitfire pilot hero unveiled
A memorial for a World War Two Spitfire pilot believed to have inspired scenes in the film Dunkirk has been unveiled in Wallasey.
01 Mar 2018
- From the section Liverpool
