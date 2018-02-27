Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sir Ken Dodd leaves hospital after chest infection
Veteran comic Sir Ken Dodd has said it is "wonderful" to be leaving hospital after a six weeks of treatment for a severe chest infection.
The 90-year-old comedian was admitted to Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital on 12 January and returned home on Tuesday.
-
27 Feb 2018
- From the section Liverpool
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-merseyside-43219235/sir-ken-dodd-leaves-hospital-after-chest-infectionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window