Video

A group of amateur pet detectives is using social media and heat-detecting drones to track down hundreds of lost dogs.

Donna Ryan, from Frodsham, Cheshire, set up the service when her sproodle Bindi was found after going missing for five days.

She mobilises an army of animal lovers to try to reunite pets with their owners.

Find out more on BBC Inside Out North West on Monday 28 January at 19:30 GMT or on the BBC iPlayer.