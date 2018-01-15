HGV driver jailed for sleeping at wheel

Video

A lorry driver fell asleep at the wheel before driving nearly a mile the wrong way along a busy motorway "in a trance-like state", a court heard.

After veering across two lanes of the M62 near St Helens, Michael Hughes, of Stoke-on-Trent, smashed through the central reservation.

He continued to drive against the oncoming traffic, causing a two-car smash which left van driver, Aden Stocks, with significant injuries to his neck and back.

The 63-year-old was jailed for nine months at Liverpool Crown Court.