Network Rail criticised on Liverpool wall collapse
Network Rail has been criticised following the potentially "disastrous" collapse of a wall near Liverpool Lime Street in February.

Investigators said there had been signs of a dangerous situation "for a long time" and recommended the railway industry improve its structural risk assessments.

They released a video of a 3D model created from aerial images following the collapse.

Network Rail said it would "carefully consider" the recommendations.