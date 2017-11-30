Video
Network Rail criticised on Liverpool wall collapse
Network Rail has been criticised following the potentially "disastrous" collapse of a wall near Liverpool Lime Street in February.
Investigators said there had been signs of a dangerous situation "for a long time" and recommended the railway industry improve its structural risk assessments.
They released a video of a 3D model created from aerial images following the collapse.
Network Rail said it would "carefully consider" the recommendations.
-
30 Nov 2017
- From the section Liverpool