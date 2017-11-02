Video

A 999 call made by a man who murdered his girlfriend's two-year-old son has been released.

Craig Smith, 28, used "extreme violence" in attacking Teddy Tilston, who had injuries to his head, ear, upper lip, neck, jaw, abdomen and back.

He later claimed the toddler had drowned in a bath.

Smith was jailed for life with a minimum term of 17 years after being found guilty of murdering the toddler, and causing actual bodily harm to Teddy's twin sister.

Both Smith and the children's mother, Ashleigh Willett, 25, were also found guilty of two counts of child cruelty.