Dashcam footage shows 'appalling' driving of drunk woman
Dashcam footage captured a 71-year-old drink-driver's "appalling driving" and subsequent crashes.
Carole Rose, of Harbury Avenue, Ainsdale, Merseyside admitted dangerous driving and driving a motor vehicle while above the alcohol limit.
She was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court to eight months in prison, suspended for two years, banned from driving for three years and ordered to take an extended retest.
25 Aug 2017
