Veterans' 2,000-mile tall ships challenge

Veterans with little or no sailing experience are attempting to navigate 2,000 nautical miles in a 92-foot tall ship for charity.

Merseyside soldier Simon Flores, who lost a foot in a bomb attack in Iraq 11 years ago, hopes the challenge will inspire others to "crack on" and accomplish their dreams.

The crew set sail at Falmouth harbour in Cornwall on 5 August and reached Liverpool earlier. They hope to finish back in Falmouth at the end of September.