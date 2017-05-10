Killers should be 'supervised' for life, says campaigner

Video

A woman whose husband was brutally murdered has called for killers to be permanently monitored after they are released.

David Irwin died in 2002 after Stuart Pickett broke nearly every bone in his face in a "savage" attack.

Pickett was being monitored by the Probation Service after he was released four years ago following 10 years in jail.

Helen Hill said she was "nervous" on hearing he would no longer be supervised for "good behaviour".