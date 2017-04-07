Video

Showbiz hopefuls flock to an audition for a new show based on the Liverpool legend

Hundreds of would-be Cilla Blacks have turned out to audition for the lead role in a new biographical show about the singer in her home city of Liverpool.

Cilla the Musical will have its world premiere at the city's Empire Theatre in September.

Just under two years since the star's death, a show is being planned about her rise from cloakroom attendant at the famous Cavern Club to major recording artist and prime time television star.

But the Merseyside hopefuls will also have to compete with other aspiring Cillas from different locations around the country.