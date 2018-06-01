Passengers react to Northern Rail problems
Northern: Passengers react after timetable changes cause delays

Passengers have reacted to widespread Northern rail delays after timetable changes were introduced on 20 May.

One man said: "We could do without the extra hour it's cost us."

Another passenger added: "It's been a bit hard for us, being a bit disabled."

