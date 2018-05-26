'It brings a sense of bonding together'
Manchester Muslims share food with homeless for Ramadan

A number of Muslims in Manchester have been sharing their food with homeless people as they break their fast after sunset.

During Ramadan Muslims do not eat, drink, smoke or have sex while the sun is up.

This year it runs from 16 May until mid-June.

