Fire murders house engulfed in flames

Two men have been found guilty of murdering four children by torching their home with petrol bombs.

Zak Bolland, 23, and David Worrall, 26, were found guilty of murdering Demi, Brandon, Lacie and Lia Pearson in Walkden, Salford.

Courtney Brierley, 20, was found not guilty of four counts of murder but convicted of manslaughter, following the blaze on 11 December 11 last year.

CCTV footage showed Bolland and Worrall buying petrol moments before the attack, which caused an explosion at the house.