Manchester Arena bomb victims remembered
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Manchester Arena attack: Who were the 22 victims?

Hundreds of people gathered for a service marking the first anniversary of the Manchester Arena attack.

Twenty-two people were killed and hundreds injured when a bomb was detonated at the end of an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May 2017.

  • 22 May 2018
Go to next video: Tree trail for Manchester attack tributes