Transformers toy collector eyes record

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Is Transformers toy collection a world record in disguise?
Over the past seven years, Louis Georgiou's model collection of toy Transformers has grown to at least 1,900.
The Manchester-based manager believes he's in prime position to destroy the existing world record of 1,000.
-
16 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-manchester-44143122/is-transformers-toy-collection-a-world-record-in-disguiseRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window