Transylvanian dance on show at festival
Bottle-balancing dance set for Transylvania festival in Manchester

Balancing bottles and colourful costumes will be on show at Góbéfest, the UK's only Transylvanian festival, which will be held in Manchester in June.

  • 15 May 2018
