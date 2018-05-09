'Silver swans' take to the dancefloor

Media player
'Silver swans' take to the ballet dancefloor
The Royal Academy of Dance has put on ballet classes for older people across Greater Manchester.
Some are returning to the world of pirouettes and Arabesques, while others are taking it up for the first time.
09 May 2018
