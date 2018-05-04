Video

A six-year-old boy is the toast of his classmates after selling his artwork to raise hundreds of pounds for a trip to Chester Zoo.

Teachers at Bredbury Green School in Romily, Stockport, set their pupils a challenge to raise funds for the school trip.

Jacob Wolstenholme ended up selling more than 50 of his drawings, raising £530.

The school raised more than £2,500 in total, enough to adopt tigers at the zoo, pay for a second school trip and enjoy plenty of ice cream on the day.