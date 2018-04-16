Epic marathon completed in 'bionic suit'

Media player
Manchester Marathon completed by 'bionic suit' wearing Claire Lomas
Claire Lomas has completed the Manchester Marathon using a bionic suit to walk the course.
Claire, who was paralysed in an accident in 2007, has completed the 26-mile marathon in eight days.
This cuts nine days off her previous record of 17 days for the London Marathon in 2012.
Claire has been raising money for the Nicholls Spinal Injury Foundation.
16 Apr 2018
